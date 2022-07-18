Carla (Weiss) Pritchett, a graduate of Stillwater High School (1969) has recently published a book through Burnsville MN publisher Kirk House Publishers.
The new book, “Getting to the Heart of Relationships,” according to a release from the publisher, explores the idea that relationships are opportunities to learn and to grow.
Often that isn’t how we approach them and because of that we are quickly disillusioned.
We need to go deeper within ourselves to discover the real meaning of love.
We think love is something someone else gives to us. We think love given to us is conditional so we try to live our lives to please another.
What if instead, we learn to be true to ourselves and to give ourselves the love we think we so need from another.
We will find the magic in loving ourselves more fully enables others to do so too. We need to look within for the love we want.
We need to build a strong and loving relationship with ourselves first. This book is a guide to doing just that.
We can learn to love ourselves and in doing so strengthen and deepen the loving connections and exchanges we have with others.
Carla Pritchett is a writer, speaker, group facilitator, former hospice bereavement coordinator, and artist.
Carla’s heart and passions are reflected in the quality of her relationships. She loves to travel, journal in coffee shops, study metaphysics and the healing arts and spend time in nature. Her life continues to be a total learning experience and she feels it a great privilege to share this hard-earned wisdom with others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.