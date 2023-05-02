Lucette!
Images provided by Hannah Coyle, communications organizer for “Lucette!”

The talent is alive and well in the St. Croix Valley. You’re invited to join the fun. A fresh, musical retelling of the Paul Bunyan tale developed by award-winning author Marybeth Lorbiecki and Hudson High School composer Owen Paul Olson is set to hit the stage. The crew behind the new musical is looking for participants in the first-ever staging of “Lucette! A Lively Tale of Lumberjacks, Trees & Paul Bunyan,” which will hit the stage in its full glory in August.

Students from the Valley are encouraged to register for the summer 2023 stage-testing workshop, July 5 through Aug. 5. It will be hosted at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and directed by UWRF Stage Arts Professor Kathy Welch.

