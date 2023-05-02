The talent is alive and well in the St. Croix Valley. You’re invited to join the fun. A fresh, musical retelling of the Paul Bunyan tale developed by award-winning author Marybeth Lorbiecki and Hudson High School composer Owen Paul Olson is set to hit the stage. The crew behind the new musical is looking for participants in the first-ever staging of “Lucette! A Lively Tale of Lumberjacks, Trees & Paul Bunyan,” which will hit the stage in its full glory in August.
Students from the Valley are encouraged to register for the summer 2023 stage-testing workshop, July 5 through Aug. 5. It will be hosted at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and directed by UWRF Stage Arts Professor Kathy Welch.
This is a unique theater workshop. Young adults will have the opportunity to contribute their talents and creative insights to the development of a new musical as they practice to perform it for the first time on stage.
Public performances will be held the evenings of Aug. 3 and 4, with a matinée on Aug. 5.
A matching arts grant from the St. Croix Valley Foundation will help to commission the completion of the 10 remaining songs and sponsor the month-long stage-testing camp at the university. As part of its Valley Arts Initiative, in which the St. Croix Valley Foundation awarded $49,100 to support arts in the Valley, the Foundation awarded a grant of $5,000 to ArtReach St. Croix as a fiscal sponsor for the “Lucette!” musical project.
A GoFundMe (Lucette! Musical) has been set up to accept donations to raise the matching funds needed. Everyone in the Valley can be a part by investing in this new, local work destined for the nation.
To help in fundraising efforts, the “Lucette!” team is hosting a fundraiser at Hop and Barrel Brewing, 310 Second St., Hudson, on Thursday, May 18, 5-8 p.m. Attendees will get a tasty beverage, appetizers, silent auction bidding and entertainment by Hudson High students performing the first three songs by Lorbiecki and Olson.
Cost for the event is $15 at the door. All profits will go toward “Lucette!”
Registration will remain open until all 40 slots are filled.
About the musical
“Lucette! A Lively Tale of Lumberjacks, Trees & Paul Bunyan,” is based on Lorbiecki’s original picture book “Paul Bunyan’s Sweetheart,” illustrated by Wisconsin artist Renee Graef.
All is not well in the forests where Paul Bunyan and his lumberjacks are cutting trees. Lucette, also a tall tale figure, must flee along with her animal friends. When Paul, along with Babe the Blue Ox and the lumberjacks, come to Lucette’s new home, she and her enormous cow, Nel, are determined to teach them a lesson.
Trouble is, Paul’s fallen in love. Humorous calamities pile up. Will Lucette win the day to save the trees and animals?
