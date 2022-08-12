Candace Lacosse, Duluth-based artist and owner of Hemlock Leatherworks, will return to Marine Mills Folk School on September 24 to lead students in making a “Leather Market Tote.” Photo courtesy of Marine Mills Folk School.
The Marine Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Marine Mills Folk School and in downtown Marine on St. Croix. Photo courtesy of Marine Mills Folk School.
Candace Lacosse, Duluth-based artist and owner of Hemlock Leatherworks, will return to Marine Mills Folk School on September 24 to lead students in making a “Leather Market Tote.” Photo courtesy of Marine Mills Folk School.
Brennan Johnson will teach “Flour as Flavor: Pastries with Whole Grains” at Marine Mills Folk School on August 13. Photo by Lynne Harty.
As the school year approaches, Marine Mills Folk School announces that September weekends are packed with classes and the Marine Fall Festival will be held on September 17 at the school and in downtown Marine on St. Croix.
“We’ve been gearing up for months for a big return,” says Kirsten Skoglund, program director. “Aer hosting a mix of online and in-person classes last winter, and a summer of holding classes only on select weekends, we are excited to get back to a robust schedule and classrooms full of eager learners!”
Students can register now for September woodworking, cooking, knitting and craing classes at marinemillsfolkschool.org. In mid-August, registration for October, November and December classes will open ﬁrst to members and then to the general public. Membership sign-up is available at marinemillsfolkschool.org/support.
As a folk school located in a community settled by Swedish immigrants, Marine Mills will oﬀer traditional Scandinavian-heritage classes such as Wreath Making and Kransekake, Danish Starts and Apple Butter. The school will also oﬀer Finger Weaving (Somalia), Suminagashi and Amurigami (Japan), and additional, varied classes that explore the traditions of other immigrant communities that call the Midwest their home.
There will be classes to meet every interest and nearly every age, with intergenerational opportunities in welding, wood carving and baking.
“In the months leading up to the winter holidays, we have found that people are eager to make items to give to others,” says Robin Brooksbank, Marine Mills Folk School founder and board chair. “They also take classes with friends and loved ones, giving themselves the gi of an experience that they’ll always remember.”
The list of upcoming classes at Marine Mills Folk School is online at marinemillsfolkschool.org/classes-all. Classes are held at Marine Mills Folk School located at 550 Pine St., Marine on St. Croix, MN 55047, unless otherwise noted.
Upcoming classes and events at Marine Mills Folk School include:
● Flour As Flavor: Pastries with Whole Grains, August 13
● Bengala Dyeing with Chiaki O’Brien, August 13
● Relief Printing with Linoleum, August 13
● Make Your Own Soap, September 10
● Basics of Yarn Dyeing, September 10
● Beginning Spoon Carving, September 10
● Marine Fall Festival, September 17
● Build A Wooden Paddle, September 23
● Leather Market Tote, September 24
● Make Lumpia—Filipino Spring Rolls, September 24
● Principles of Ayurvedic Nutrition and Cooking, September 24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.