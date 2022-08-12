As the school year approaches, Marine Mills Folk School announces that September weekends are packed with classes and the Marine Fall Festival will be held on September 17 at the school and in downtown Marine on St. Croix.

“We’ve been gearing up for months for a big return,” says Kirsten Skoglund, program director. “Aer hosting a mix of online and in-person classes last winter, and a summer of holding classes only on select weekends, we are excited to get back to a robust schedule and classrooms full of eager learners!”

