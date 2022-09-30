It is not easy starting a new job right out of college. The pressure to prove yourself is high and everyone is looking at the “new guy” to see what he brings to the business. If that wasn’t enough pressure, just think of being the new generation of a family business – putting it on your shoulders to keep the business going for another generation. This is what was the start for Ned Easton at the Stillwater Gazette.
Easton was born July 15, 1882 in Stillwater; his parents were Will & Josephine [McGowan] Easton. He attended the local grade schools and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1902. He then attended the University of Minnesota for two years, belonging to the Delta upsilon fraternity and playing on the University baseball team.
Upon graduating from the University Easton started working for Surveyor General of Logs & Lumber, but he then moved on to working as a bookkeeper for the Easton-Masterman company that published the Stillwater Gazette on Jan. 1, 1905.
Ned Easton married Mildred Rumsey in 1912. The couple had two children, William in 1913 and Philip in 1916. Mildred died unexpectantly in 1918. Ned then married Augusta [Gussie] Blad in 1919.
Easton continued as bookkeeper for the company and when W.C. Masterman’s health began to fail, Ned took over supervising the business end of the newspaper and took over the general management of the business. When his father, Will Easton, passed away in 1941, Ned became the sole proprietor and publisher of the newspaper.
Ned always gave credit to his wife Gussie for her help in running the paper. “I’m really not much of a newspaperman,” he said, “The business end has been my bailiwick from the start. My wife, Gussie, and I, in partnership, carry on a proud paper that was founded by my grandfather.”
In 1957, Ned’s son, Philip, joined the paper as advertising manager. In 1966, Ned retired and handed over the paper to Philip – who became the fourth generation to publish the Stillwater Gazette.
Ned’s retirement was not as long as he had hoped. In May 1967, Gussie passed away and on Dec. 5, 1969, while in the Greeley Nursing Home, Ned passed away at the age of 87. “I started work in our new building, just a year old then, keeping the books,” Ned recalled, “I’ve been doing the same thing ever since. Not much progress I guess.”
According to his son Bill, “Ned Easton must certainly have been one of the most popular citizens this city has ever known. He was an active athlete especially as a baseball player and his nickname “shifty” gives us some idea of his quickness. He liked nearly everyone and everyone liked him. He was a storyteller of great talent and the “life of the party’ wherever he was. He had a sympathetic heart for those in trouble and performed many a generous act that he went to some pains to conceal. He loved this community, was a one of its greatest boosters, and served it well in the family tradition.”
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
