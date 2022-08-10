mussel trail

A mussel leaves behind its trail on the St. Croix River.

“Gabe found some kind of dead animal in the water,” my son says casually, as he wades past me and back to his paddleboard.

Now, most people would probably shrug and move on, but I instead ask, “Did it smell bad? What does it look like?” When he tells me that it merely looks gross, but in fact has no smell, my curiosity is even further piqued. By now, I’m tromping through the water, heading down the shoreline to investigate for myself. Sure enough! A moment later, I’m gazing down at a gelatinous blob in the St. Croix River, which is a living version of an animal I’ve only ever seen as a fossil.

