The Washington County Historical Society will hold a free outdoor movie screening of Herk Harvey’s Carnival of Souls on Oct. 10 at Hay Lake School Museum, 14020 195th St. N, Marine on St. Croix. Carnival of Souls is a horror movie about Mary Henry, a young woman who survives a car crash and finds herself drawn to a mysterious abandoned carnival.
The film has a large cult following and has been noted by critics for its cinematography.
The movie will begin at dusk.
Attendees are asked to bring a mask, chairs, blankets, and snacks for the socially distanced! The event will be held outdoors, but masks will be needed in the school.
The Hay Lake School was constructed in 1896 and used by the Washington County Rural School system until 1963.
The building remained empty until 1970 when a group of citizens, many of whom graduated from the Hay Lake School, cleaned it up and opened the school for tours.
The school was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 1, 1970. In 1978 the Washington County Historical Society purchased the school from the Forest Lake School District.
For more information, contact Katie Hutton at katie@wchsmn.org or 651-433-4014.
The Washington County Historical Society collects, preserves, and disseminates the history of the county and state of Minnesota.
Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual family and business members.
