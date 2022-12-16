keyboards

Students enjoy a variety of electives like piano lessons.

“Small is mighty” is the slogan of Marine Village School (MVS) in Marine on St. Croix. Marine Elementary was voted to be closed by the district 834 School Board in 2016, and was reopened as a charter in fall of 2022.

The school houses 29 students ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade, with the addition of fifth grade being added next school year. 

