“Small is mighty” is the slogan of Marine Village School (MVS) in Marine on St. Croix. Marine Elementary was voted to be closed by the district 834 School Board in 2016, and was reopened as a charter in fall of 2022.
The school houses 29 students ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade, with the addition of fifth grade being added next school year.
The school leases the building from the city of Marine, which Principal Dr Kim Kokx said has been a great partnership. But the process of opening the charter was not a simple one.
“We had to find location, we had to find teachers, we had to find students, we had to find materials, curriculum, who was our governance going to be, where were we going to get funding. It’s literally flying the plane and building it,” she said.
Dr. Kokx says that the small class sizes allow for special attention to students, which is echoed by the school’s three teachers.
“Academically, we can pinpoint very early on who is excelling in something so that we can build on it. And who might be struggling,” Dr Kokx said. “And it’s so easy to recognize, because there’s ten students in your room and you know each one of them inside and out.”
Kindergarten teacher Maggie Wahdan, who previously taught preschoolers, shared a similar sentiment towards the small class sizes.
“One of my favorite benefits of being a part of such a small school district is the relationships you are able to form with your students and their families. Not only are you able to create strong bonds within your classrooms, we are able to create those bonds with students of all grades within MVS,” she said in an email.,” she said in an email.
Third and Fourth grade teacher Cari McGlynn taught in Burnsville and Minnetonka before moving to Missouri. She eventually returned to Minnesota where she raised her family and ran her photography business for 15 years until returning to teaching.
“Anytime you have an environment where you really get to know your students really well, and then also they get to know each other well, they get to learn how their neighbors learn best, they get to know how they learn best,” she said.
Teacher Abby Brown has been in the MVS building for over 30 years. She was first hired there in 1988 and stayed until the school was closed in 2016. She then went to Stillwater Middle School before eventually retiring. Returning to the Marine Elementary building for a tshirt led her to taking an open teaching position.
Brown emphasized the strong community at MVS. Students of all grade levels spend every morning together before academics begin, as well as go to recess, lunch and field trips together.
“Because our school is so small this first year, there’s a lot of things that we’re able to do to build a community within the students and the staff themselves and with the families too,” she said.
In addition to its small classes, MVS offers many unique aspects for its students. The school takes an ecology slant, with students exploring the school forest, tracking bluebirds in birdhouses around the property, hiking and spending a lot of time outdoors. The school also recently received a donation of snow shoes for each student.
“I love this young generation. They have such a keen awareness of the Earth, they have a keen awareness of recycling and doing things that are good for our water and for electricity and those kinds of things,” Dr Kokx said.
Brown noted that the time outdoors gives the students a lot of freedom to explore nature and the world around them.
“With kids this young, you want them to just do creative play, you don’t always want to tell them what they have to do and how they have to do it,” she said. “Ecology is just being out and having that time in that fresh air. And noticing the weather. When the first snow came they made a huge snowball mountain, three times the size of them throughout the whole playground area.”
The school also offers a wide variety of electives to students with everything from piano, to musical theatre and Spanish. Students recently put on a production of “Annie.” The school also shares the space with the Marine Mills Folk School, an adult education group who meets in the evenings. Beginning in January, artisans who come to work with the Folk School will be welcomed to MVS to show the students their trades.
“Starting from one to the end of the school day, are all these really cool, specialized things that the kids can go and learn. So we’ll start teaming up with those teachers, and they’ll be doing hands-on activities with our kiddos,” Dr Kokx said.
McGlynn noted that exposing the children to a wide variety of activities allows them to find their interests and things they excel at.
“You see kind of that whole child approach. And it really allows for students, all the different interests that they may have, or maybe they don’t even know they have start to get tapped into,” she said.
Wahdan noted that the introduction of new skills will allow the students to thrive in the future.
“I think it’s wonderful that students of all grade levels get exposed to different subject areas that may not be provided in other school districts,” she said, “As students are taking the different electives starting in Kindergarten by the time they have made their way through MVS they will have a strong skill base set that they will carry with them onto their next endeavor.”
Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is currently open. A lottery will be held on March 15 for any grade level that has more than 25 students enrolled.
“It really is a special environment to be able to teach and then to also spend that time with your students and my colleagues. It’s been awesome. It’s been amazing,” McGlynn said.
