As the school opens, it will host a poetry workshop from 10 a.m. to noon June 26 at Belwin Conservancy in Afton. The guest host, Laurie Allman, Minnesota Book Award winner, poet and nature writer will share her perspectives on writing about science and nature and encourages participants to consider poetry as the tool to convey what is observed in wild and natural places.
The morning will include discussions, solo time to explore and individual writing exercises inspired by the natural location of the workshop.
“Many of us turned to nature over the past year, to help deal with pandemic stress,” Nanc MacLeslie, board member of the folk school, said. “We are so lucky that Laurie was willing to share her time and skills leading this poetry workshop focused on nature. This class will help interested poets (beginning or experienced) find and develop their poetry and writing skills in a supportive environment.”
Marine Mills Folk School offers hands-on learning opportunities focusing on traditional arts and crafts such as baking, wood carving, weaving and photography.
Upcoming classes include: the in-person classes of building a wooden paddle, beginning weaving – a bike basket, Shibori dye Class, leather working and herbal remedies.
The school’s upcoming online courses include impressionist painting with Emily Anderson and needle felting. For more information and a complete list of classes, visit https://marinemillsfolkschool.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.