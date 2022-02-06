Marine on St. Croix – January 26 – Marine Mills Folk School is partnering with artist Hosanna White to offer an online pottery class that lets students get their hands dirty at home. “Clay Pinch Pots” will be held via Zoom from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Participants will receive their own clay in the mail in advance and follow along as the instructor demonstrates simple techniques to shape and decorate a mug, vase, or bowl using just their hands. These vessels, known as ‘pinch pots,’ are traditional in many cultures and have been produced since ancient times. In fact, pinch pots that date back over 17,000 years have been discovered in China.
“We’re really expanding our assumptions about what kinds of skills can be shared online,” MMFS board member Robin Brooksbank said. “After all, people have been making pots in their own homes since the dawn of time. You don’t need modern tools to connect with these traditional, historical crafts.”
White is an Oregon-based ceramic artist and Whitesnake Arts proprietor. She is dedicated to learning slow crafts such as primitive firing, weaving, and foraging that connect her with the source of her materials and the magic that comes from transforming them for everyday use.
Other upcoming classes include:
Geology of the St. Croix Valley, Feb. 10, Scandinavian Spoon Carving, Feb. 19-20, Make Your Own Soap, Feb. 26, and Traditional Ukrainian Egg Decoration, March 12
