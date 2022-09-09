Polly Hart

Polly Hart of Trippin with Dixie Fiber Co. says that dyeing ﬁber is like magic. Her class, Basics of Yarn Dyeing, will be held on September 10 at Marine Mills Folk School.

Have you ever wanted to know how to dye your own yarn but were afraid of all the potions and mixtures to make that possible? Well, if you have, this class is for you!

On Saturday, September 10, Polly Hart from Trippin with Dixi Fiber Co. will guide students through the basics of using chemical dyes to create beautiful, hand-dyed skeins of yarn. The introductory class will be held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Marine Mills Folk School and is open to just ten students.

