Have you ever wanted to know how to dye your own yarn but were afraid of all the potions and mixtures to make that possible? Well, if you have, this class is for you!
On Saturday, September 10, Polly Hart from Trippin with Dixi Fiber Co. will guide students through the basics of using chemical dyes to create beautiful, hand-dyed skeins of yarn. The introductory class will be held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Marine Mills Folk School and is open to just ten students.
“Yarn dyeing is simple, fun and incredibly rewarding,” says Hart. “Sometimes you have a speciﬁc color in mind that you simply can’t ﬁnd in your local yarn store. The beauty of dyeing your own is creating your own colors!”
Hart continues: “For me, dyeing ﬁber is like magic. As one color melts into another, creating yet another color, I can’t help but feel a charge of energy and excitement. I want to do it over and over again.”
Students can register now for “Basics of Yarn Dyeing” from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 10. The class costs $65 and the materials fee is $30. No experience is necessary.
Additional classes taking place on Saturday, September 10 at Marine Mills Folk School are Make Your Own Soap, Mushroom Foraging, “Circles” Felted Table Runner, and Beginning Spoon Carving. On Saturday, September 17, the folk school is hosting the Marine Fall Festival, a free, family-friendly event featuring area artisans and craft demonstrations, live music and much more.
