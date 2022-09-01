Prior to the Covid pandemic, Marine on St. Croix hosted its annual art fair on the third weekend in September as a benefit for the Marine Fire Department. After a several-year hiatus, Marine Mills Folk School has stepped in to bring back an art fair—with a new name, new activities, and a new purpose: to primarily support the Marine Mills Folk School and area artisans.
The Marine Fall Festival will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 at Marine Mills Folk School (550 Pine St.), moving the location from downtown to “uptown” Marine.
Skilled artisans will be a major component of the fall festival. More than 40 artists and vendors will be in the Artists’ Marketplace offering everything from buffalo fiber and art glass to wood carvings, pottery, and paintings, as well as herbs, maple syrup, candles, and much more. Many participants also will be demonstrating their craft.
In lieu of an entry fee, artists donated one hand-crafted work of art or item valued at $50 or greater. The items will be raffled to attendees as a fundraiser for the folk school. Tickets will be available for purchase onsite and the winners will be drawn at the end of the festival. Winners do not need to be present to receive their prize.
The festival is in celebration of Marine Mills Folk School’s fourth birthday and, as befits a great birthday party, includes treats and activities for both kids and grown-ups. Organizers Lisa Weyrauch and Kirsten Skoglund planned activities that showcase what folk schools are all about. (Folk schools were introduced to the U.S. in the early 20th century and emphasize the preservation and teaching of traditional arts & crafts.)
For example, sheep herding demonstrations by Koru Farms are fun to watch and also highlight the connection between wool and crafts associated with the fiber.
The Living History Society’s civilian reenactors will be onsite and will provide opportunities for festival goers to play and interact with toys and games that children used in the 19th century, like ball in a cup, a bilbo catcher, fabric dolls and others. Children and their caregivers will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience and learn how children entertained themselves before the invention of TVs, computers, and plastic. Weather-permitting, festival goers will also observe a 19th-century picnic.
There will also be live music by North Shore Trail and the folk school’s Bluegrass Jam Session participants, and clogging demonstrations. The Marine Fire Department will be onsite and the folk school will collect donations on their behalf.
Food will be available for purchase from the Scandia-Marine Lions Club food truck.
“For nearly 50 years, the Marine Art Fair was held on the third weekend in September,” says Robin Brooksbank, Marine Mills Folk School founder and board chair. “When the fair was canceled several years ago, the folk school recognized that many visitors missed the art fair. We felt that folk school traditions were a perfect fit for a festival and are glad to be hosting an event that brings people into town and celebrates hands-on, hand-crafted products and skills.”
After the festival concludes “uptown,” attendees are encouraged to visit downtown Marine on St. Croix for more food, beverages, and desserts from Änna’s Bistro, the Marine General Store, ’Nita Mae’s Scoop, St. Croix Chocolate Company, St. Croix Coffee Roasters, and the Brookside Bar & Grill, which will host live music. American contemporary artist Mary Jo Van Dell’s Marine on St. Croix studio will be open along with a number of nearby pottery studios as part of ArtReach St. Croix’s Take Me to the River event.
The Marine Fall Festival is family-friendly, and free and open to the public. Sponsors include Scandia-Marine Lions Club and Security State Bank of Marine.
