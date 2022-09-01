Woodcutting

Artisans, including woodcutters, will be demonstrating their craft at the 4th annual Marine Fall Festival. (Photo Courtesy of Marine Mills Folk School.)

Prior to the Covid pandemic, Marine on St. Croix hosted its annual art fair on the third weekend in September as a benefit for the Marine Fire Department. After a several-year hiatus, Marine Mills Folk School has stepped in to bring back an art fair—with a new name, new activities, and a new purpose: to primarily support the Marine Mills Folk School and area artisans.

The Marine Fall Festival will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 at Marine Mills Folk School (550 Pine St.), moving the location from downtown to “uptown” Marine.

