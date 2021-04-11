Less than a week after a group of Stillwater residents and area Boys Scouts launched a loon-nesting platform in South Twin Lake, the floating platform went missing. The platform was floated to a location on the northeast end of the lake, in hopes that a nesting loon pair would make it their home and raise a family of little loons.
However, according to one of the organizers, Stillwater resident Rob Thompson, they noticed the platform was missing later that week and a through search of the lake did not reveal the structure anywhere. Thompson said he reported it missing to the Washington County Sheriff’s office. Thompson reported that the sheriff’s department did locate the platform and learned that a lakeside resident had removed it, concerned that the loons attract too much attention along Hwy. 96, with people stopping along the road and taking photos of them, creating a safety hazard.
Thompson said he had seen the loons nesting in that area in previous years, however, in both 2019 and 2020, Thompson saw that the loons lost their eggs because of the rising water level in the lake. He consulted the DNR, and applied for a permit through the Washington County Sheriff’s office as well as the Stillwater Public Works Department before building the platform.
