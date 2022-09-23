Natalie Ryder
THE gazette
The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 45th annual Rivertown Fall Art Festival, which is promising to be bigger than any to date, with 160 artists set to showcase and sell their work, compared to 130 last year.
“That’s quite a bit more that are coming just in a year’s time,” said communications manager for the chamber of commerce Stacie Jensen.
To accommodate for the 160 artist booths this year, the chamber made space to add a couple rows of vendor stalls and will extend the festival from the north-most end of the park to the lift bridge.
Despite the 2020 cancellation of the event, she credits the longevity and growth of this festival in Stillwater to the scenic spot it is located, the downtown portion of the city itself and the supportive community.
“People like to support that local small artisan – you know that handmade [work]. And even more so now since the pandemic, I think there’s more of that,” Jensen said.
She thinks the pandemic impacted the influx of artists who wanted to participate, as they weren’t able to sell their products in traditional face-to-face fashion due to pandemic restrictions.
“For a lot of these artists doing festivals and things, that’s kind of how they promote themselves. I think they’re just looking for ways to get back to, you know, being able to do these types of events,” she said.
The city itself offers a scenic backdrop that is a rare trait for an art festival but entices artists and community members from around the state and portions of Wisconsin to attend, according to Jensen.
“We do the event right down in Lowell Park which is right on the riverfront. So you get this beautiful [scene]: bridge is in the background, flowing water, all the trees are changing color and then the artists are set up all in the grass area along the river,” she described.
Some years the location has been less than ideal, when the St. Croix River flooded into Lowell Park, pushing the art fair to seek refuge in nearby parking lots. They’re hopeful that won’t happen this year as they continue to monitor the weather forecasts.
All the artist’s work has been judged prior to earning a booth to sell artwork as a way for the chamber to ensure high end crafts and art are sold at the event. Of the 160 applicants, only a handful were turned down to participate this year.
“It isn’t that their art is not good, it’s just we have a certain criteria that we [follow],” Jensen explained.
On top of the desire to re-enter the venue to sell work at an art fair, Jensen thinks there were more applicants this year due to a cultural shift away from conventional 9-to-5 jobs after the pandemic.
The chamber accepts artists whose art medium is ceramic, clay, drawing, glass, jewelry, metal, painting, mixed media, photography, pottery and woodcarving.
“We’re kind of particular a little bit with the type of artists that’s in,” Jensen explained.
Not only is the event about artists, the chamber coordinates with local businesses to operate booths at the festival, as well as bring in food trucks, a beer tent and live music to make it a one-stop-shop destination for visitors.
“We’ve got a lot of artsy boutiques and creativity in our surrounding businesses, so I think we’re just lucky to be able to kind of have all of that. It all works together,” she said.
The uniqueness of Stillwater’s business community along main street, according to Jensen, is a proven testament to how much Stillwater’s residents are willing to support local businesses and events.
“It’s always been something that our community – the Stillwater community – has really loved, is having the community events downtown,” Jensen said.
The community and regional support through the years has allowed the chamber to continue hosting the event as a destination for artists and attendees.
“They like unique things and handmade things that not everybody has and you can find just that perfect piece of art for you at this type of event,” Jensen said.
The Rivertown Art Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Lowell Park. Admission is free. There will be a beer and wine tent and food options available in the park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.