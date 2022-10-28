Cutting the ribbon on Lakeview’s new state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab are: Front row, from left: Carla Nordquist, Brandi Lunneborg, Jessica Arneson; back row: Julie Schmidt Trisha Turnquist, Rachel Kunst, Kaitlynn Nelson, Stephen George, Rachel Simac, Nathan Pulscher, Em Anderson and Angy Duchesneau. (Photo courtesy of Health Partners.)
Lakeview’s new state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab has been seeing patients since Sept. 26. (Photo courtesy of Health Partners.)
Leaders at Lakeview Hospital cut the ribbon on a new, state-of-the art cardiac catheterization lab recently, according to a press release from Health Partners.
The HealthPartners Heart Care cath lab team started seeing patients in the new space on Sept. 26, for procedures such as angiograms. Angiograms are special types of X-ray that use a contrast dye, allowing the cardiologist to see how well blood is flowing in a person’s coronary arteries and if there is any narrowing of the blood vessels.
“This is an exciting development for our community,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Lakeview Hospital President. “Having a cardiac cath lab here at Lakeview enhances and elevates the capabilities of our heart care program, and means high-quality cardiac care is that much closer to home for more people.”
Cardiac catheterization is one of the most common cardiac procedures, with more than one million carried out in the U.S. every year. It can help diagnose a variety of heart health issues and determine the need for further treatment.
Cardiologists and support staff from Regions Hospital will deliver the HealthPartners Heart Care program at Lakeview.
“We are so pleased to be able to bring this new level of cardiac care to Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley,” said Dr. Joseph Browning, cardiology physician. “Patients know they’ll be getting the same high-quality care as they would at a major metro hospital, right here in their back yard.”
