Leaders at Lakeview Hospital cut the ribbon on a new, state-of-the art cardiac catheterization lab recently, according to a press release from Health Partners.

The HealthPartners Heart Care cath lab team started seeing patients in the new space on Sept. 26, for procedures such as angiograms. Angiograms are special types of X-ray that use a contrast dye, allowing the cardiologist to see how well blood is flowing in a person’s coronary arteries and if there is any narrowing of the blood vessels.

