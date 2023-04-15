Have you ever thought about keeping bees in your yard? Hobby beekeepers play a vital role in keeping bee populations healthy. Maybe you’ve thought about doing your part to save the bees — or maybe you like the idea of free honey! — but you didn’t know where to start. If you are looking for help getting started, take a quick trip to Sunfish Lake Park in Lake Elmo to learn more.

On April 20, beekeeper Karen Voy will be at the Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center at Sunfish Lake Park to give a beekeeping basics class, where participants will learn about everything they might need to get started. Upon completion of her presentation, attendees will have opportunities to sign up for more formal beekeeping workshops. As Voy describes it, the class will be geared towards those who are thinking about “getting their first package,” and also for those who are interested in “what’s going on in their area.”

