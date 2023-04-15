Have you ever thought about keeping bees in your yard? Hobby beekeepers play a vital role in keeping bee populations healthy. Maybe you’ve thought about doing your part to save the bees — or maybe you like the idea of free honey! — but you didn’t know where to start. If you are looking for help getting started, take a quick trip to Sunfish Lake Park in Lake Elmo to learn more.
On April 20, beekeeper Karen Voy will be at the Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center at Sunfish Lake Park to give a beekeeping basics class, where participants will learn about everything they might need to get started. Upon completion of her presentation, attendees will have opportunities to sign up for more formal beekeeping workshops. As Voy describes it, the class will be geared towards those who are thinking about “getting their first package,” and also for those who are interested in “what’s going on in their area.”
Voy has been keeping bees of her own since 2007. Her interest in beekeeping was originally piqued while on a visit to a family member’s farm in Indiana. The farm had hives, and they would give visitors tours of the hives in an effort to get more people involved in the practice of keeping bees. “They showed me around and I saw how easy it really was,” Voy said. After that she enrolled in a one-credit beekeeping course at the U of M, which met over the course of a single weekend. Soon after, she set up her own hives.
Since the SMINC at Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park opened five years ago, beehives have been a permanent fixture. The hives are set up next to a stretch of reclaimed prairie land, so the bees get their pollen from all kinds of indigenous plants and flowers. There is also an indoor hive, behind plexiglass, where visitors can see up close what bees get up to year-round.
Though bees may not be the first thing on people’s minds in April — especially one like this year’s that kicks off with plenty of snow — but April, Voy said, is a critical month for hives. You can’t pull a frame from a hive until the temperature reaches 60 degrees, which can lead to uncertainty for the beekeeper. “April is an iffy time for the hives. You don’t know if you should be interfering or not.” The queen, according to Voy, “knows we don’t have the daylight to keep warm.” So, this time of year the queen is busy producing bees, at first to help maintain her own warmth, then as a means of building the colony. Despite what many think, bees don’t hibernate, they go into what’s called torpor. On really cold days, they basically completely shut down; on warmer days they move through the frame eating honey and in this way they try to make it through to another spring. “The past few winters have been really harsh,” Voy said, “and we’ve seen a lot of colonies die off. This winter has been milder, comparatively, so hopefully we’ll see more surviving the winter.”
The beekeeping basics class is part of a larger slate of bee- and pollinator-related programming happening at the SMINC this year. In addition to the class, April will also feature a pair of educational “interpretive drop-in” events on April 15 and 16, where nature educators will be on hand to teach visitors all about the bees and hives at the park. There are also plans for programs devoted to bee-friendly gardening and summer camps for kids interested in bees and other pollinators.
Beyond the programs scheduled for this month, Voy will pay visits to the SMINC every Monday once the queen has been installed to check on the hives at 6:30 p.m., after most people have gotten off work. Those regular visits are, in essence, meant to be an extension of the beekeeping basics class and will serve as a time when beekeepers of all experience levels can get some hands-on experience and ask questions of Voy and others representing groups like the Honey Bee Club of Stillwater.
As for when the queen will arrive, that’s an open question. “I’m hoping for April,” Voy said, “but it could be May.”
It’s become fairly common knowledge now what an important role bees and other pollinators play in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Flowers and trees rely on them for propagation, and their numbers over the last several decades have shown worrisome declines. Backyard beehives can play a role in getting those numbers to bounce back.
Voy describes the beekeeping community as a collaborative one, where beekeepers get together at events and in Facebook groups to share what works. “Beekeepers are pragmatic,” she said. “They want to keep their hives healthy because replacing a hive every year gets expensive.” There was a time when a beekeeper would wait to see what the U of M put out about best practices, but that’s changed. “[Beekeepers] are always experimenting,” Voy said, “finding out ways to protect the ecosystem in their back yard. That means thinking about everything from breeding to building nests to forage.” As for her own hives, Voy will be planting a pollinator yard this year with plenty of thyme and sage within reach of her bees. “That way I know they’re not getting into something that’s treated with insecticides.”
Keeping bees is a great way to help maintain a vital link in our ecosystem, but it’s also a way to get a lot of delicious honey. According to the Beekeeping Insider website, a typical hive set-up can produce up to 100 pounds of honey. Of course, there are a lot of variables, but even at one-tenth that yield, that’s plenty to keep any honey lover satisfied.
The beekeeping basics class, part of the SMINC’s adult education series, will take place on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the SMINC at Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park. Preregistration is required. To sign up for the class, you can visit the SMINC’s website at https://sminc-lake-elmo.org/adult-education-presentation-series/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.