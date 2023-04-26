April is a busy month for the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, with two ribbon cuttings this past week and three next week.

Carriage Realty celebrated their 30th anniversary on April 18. The Chamber of Commerce wrote, “Carriage Realty has been serving the St. Croix Valley with knowledge, experience and trust since 1993. Richard Kosmalski founded the brokerage as a solution to a void he saw in the industry, a solution that put the focus back on the customer. His motto, ‘Traditional Country Service,’ means treating the client as you would treat family. Thirty years later, the values behind his motto remain the backbone of our business. Our Realtors are unsurpassed, and we’re ready to lead you home!”

