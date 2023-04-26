April is a busy month for the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, with two ribbon cuttings this past week and three next week.
Carriage Realty celebrated their 30th anniversary on April 18. The Chamber of Commerce wrote, “Carriage Realty has been serving the St. Croix Valley with knowledge, experience and trust since 1993. Richard Kosmalski founded the brokerage as a solution to a void he saw in the industry, a solution that put the focus back on the customer. His motto, ‘Traditional Country Service,’ means treating the client as you would treat family. Thirty years later, the values behind his motto remain the backbone of our business. Our Realtors are unsurpassed, and we’re ready to lead you home!”
Wednesday, April 19, saw a ribbon cutting for SB Consulting LLC, as they moved to the Water Street Inn. According to the Chamber, “SB Consulting is a unique business consultancy specializing in procurement processes and improvements. Saving businesses time and money by partnering with them to develop a strategy that will give sustainable results.”
On April 24, a ribbon cutting is scheduled for OrangeTheory Fitness, described by the Chamber as, “a total-body group workout that combines science, coaching and technology to guarantee maximum results from the inside out.”
Bayport Public Library has remodeled and will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 25.
Aneu Beauty LLC, “a women-owned small business Med Spa offering neurotoxins, dermal fillers, and medical-grade skin care and services,” according to the Chamber, had their ribbon cutting on April 27.
Other ribbon cuttings in late March include Carlson Dental Group; Autumn Schinka, Financial Advisor with Thrivent; and Details Barber Lounge.
The Chamber also held a ribbon cutting to welcome La Vie Est Belle Gift Boutique to Lake Elmo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.