Pickleball is on the rise in Stillwater, according to Picklehead Brandon Mackie. Mackie is the co-founder of Pickleheads, a website dedicated to helping people find pickleball courts, organize games or teams, learn how to play, choose the right gear, and anything else pickleball players need to get out on the court.
According to the statistics posted on pickleheads.com, “Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year running! The sport, a cross between ping pong, badminton, and tennis, was invented by 3 vacationers on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, in 1965.”
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America,” Mackie stated. “A new report by the PPA [Association of Pickleball Professionals] estimates 36.5 million people played last year. That makes pickleball one of the most popular sports in the country by participation, nearly twice the size of tennis, and just shy of popular activities like running and cycling.”
The statistics page also shows that Minnesota is the state with the third-highest interest in pickleball (right after Utah and Arizona), and with 33 locations and multiple courts at each location, Minneapolis comes in fourth in the top 10 pickleball cities by number of courts.
With 22 courts across four locations in and around Stillwater (three locations in Stillwater, one in Lake Elmo), the Stillwater area is becoming one of the best places in the St. Croix Valley for pickleball players. In addition, Stillwater Area High School itself has seven pickleball courts.
“Pickleball is a social activity as much as it’s a sport,” Mackie explained. “It’s commonly played in an open-play format where 50 or even more players show up and rotate games and partners. You also almost always play pickleball as doubles, which leaves many opportunities to socialize and meet players.”
“Pickleball is a sport for all ages. Anyone from age 5 to 95 can play and have fun… The magic of pickleball is it’s easy to learn, but hard to master,” Mackie wrote. “Beginners can go out their first time, learn the game, have fun, and even win a few games. But advanced players stay challenged, and keep coming back for more. This dynamic is a big reason why pickleball continues to grow like crazy.”
So, whether you play pickleball, have a budding interest, or barely know what it is, now is a good time to break into the sport of pickleball.
