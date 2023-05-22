Pickleball is on the rise in Stillwater, according to Picklehead Brandon Mackie. Mackie is the co-founder of Pickleheads, a website dedicated to helping people find pickleball courts, organize games or teams, learn how to play, choose the right gear, and anything else pickleball players need to get out on the court.

According to the statistics posted on pickleheads.com, “Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year running! The sport, a cross between ping pong, badminton, and tennis, was invented by 3 vacationers on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, in 1965.”

