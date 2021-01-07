Lake Elmo — JCI Lake Elmo announced its year-end total charitable donations made back to the St. Croix Valley and surrounding areas. In 2020, over $140,000 was donated back to the community; an increase of donations +45% from 2019.
JCI Lake Elmo (formerly known as the Lake Elmo Jaycees) has managed charitable gambling out of Twin Points Tavern in Lake Elmo since 1987.
“We are really pleased to see the final donation totals we were able to give back to the community, despite a challenging economic year,” JCI Lake Elmo President Annie Regan said. “Our organization has been giving back to the community for many years, and we are proud of this level of monetary support, in addition to our service projects.”
In 2020, donations were made to nonprofit organizations in areas such as education, health and assisted living care, veteran organizations, environmental and sports/recreation. A sampling of beneficiaries included Lake Elmo Elementary PTA, Friends of Lake Elmo Sunfish Lake Park, Hope House of St. Croix Valley, Evolve Adoption & Family Services, MN Assistance Council for Veterans, Tubman Center, Lake Elmo & Stillwater Baseball and Stillwater Area Junior Olympic Volleyball.
A few organizations that received donations for the first time in 2020 from JCI Lake Elmo included Pony Boys Basketball, Believet Canine Service Partners and United Legacy Foundation.
“Looking ahead to 2021, we are excited to continue donating resources to the St. Croix Valley,” Charitable Gambling Manager Emily Carlson said, “it is really gratifying to see these dollars put back into the community across such a wide array
of organizations.”
Organizations interested in applying for charitable donation funds in 2021 can visit lakeelmojaycees.org for details.
JCI Lake Elmo is part of JCI USA. The mission of JCI USA worldwide and the Lake Elmo chapter is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.
Anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 is welcome to join. JCI USA gives members the tools they need to build bridges of success for themselves in the areas of business development, management skills, civic engagement, and international connections.
For more information about JIC Lake Elmo, visit www.lakeelmojaycees.org. Or contact Chapter President Annie Regan: president@lakeelmojaycees.org.
