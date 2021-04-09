Minger Construction Companies Inc. will reconstruct the Farney Creek Dam and outlet in Lake Elmo Park Reserve, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $279,965 contract with the company April 6.
The dam is in the remote western part of the Lake Elmo Park Reserve in the City of Lake Elmo. The Farney Creek Dam was constructed in the 1980s to prevent flooding of Farney Creek. Since that time, a larger repair/maintenance project is needed to restore functionality and replace the failing outlet and piping. The dam was inspected in 2016, and the pipe was in poor condition, and removal was determined not to be an option. A 2019 inspection showed that the pipe was failing, the dam was washing out, and significant sediment was accumulating behind the dam. A plan to replace the dam was created, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the plan.
The work will be paid for with County Program Aid, and is anticipated to be completed before the end of June.
