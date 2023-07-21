campfire program

This crowd learned about hedgehogs and other animals in a Como Zoo campfire program at Lake Elmo Park Reserve. 

 Photo provided by Washington County

Join area naturalists at outdoor park amphitheaters at Lake Elmo Park Reserve and St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park for a variety of nature programs this summer.

Programs begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted, and run 60 minutes and will present live creatures, facts, and exhibits for hands-on family learning.

  

