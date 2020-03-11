A restaurant that opened this past week in Lake Elmo promises to bring something a little different to the table.
Bub’s Aussie Pies, located just off of I-94 on Hudson Boulevard, serves up fresh-baked meat pies, tuck shop sweets and a variety of other Aussie-inspired favorites.
Offering eat-in, take out or drive thru, Bub’s main attraction is savory meat pies that come in mini, lunch or family-sized options. Ingredient options include beef, chicken, pork sausage, eggs, potatoes and a selection of vegetables, all in a crisp pastry bottom and buttery, flaky top.
Bub’s also offers classic Aussie sausage rolls, cakes, tarts and many hot and cold beverages.
Restaurant owner Jason Drysdale, a chef who grew up in Western Australia, said that he sees the pies as a comfort food that is good year-round, and especially during the cold seasons. He also believes that the growing Lake Elmo community, as well as the sizable foodie population in the Twin Cities area, made this location a good spot for his first Bub’s location.
“I wanted to bring something different and unique to the area,” Drysdale said. “I think the uniqueness of our food is something that people will gravitate to.”
Drysdale’s culinary experience has taken him all around the world. The Woodbury-based chef has worked executive positions for a number of cruise lines -- including Norwegian Cruise Lines and Star Cruises in Asia – and in 2011 became director of culinary for Turning Stone Casino Resorts in New York.
After three years with Turning Stone, Drysdale joined levy Prom Golf as executive chef in July of 2015, taking his talents to the PGA Tour. He also helped cater some of the biggest events in sports such as PGA of America, The Players, Ryder Cup, U.S. Open, Masters, and Breeders’ Cup horse races.
Now working as senior executive chef with M Hospitality for the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Drysdale said he hopes to eventually make Bub’s his full-time focus. If the restaurant proves successful, his plan is to potentially take the pies into the wholesale market and expand from the current location.
But for now, Drysdale said he is happy that the restaurant is now up and running. One of his next steps is to obtain a liquor license, with the desire to have his restaurant “be a place where people can relax, have a beer, enjoy a pie and maybe watch some sports on TV.”
“I want this to be a place where people can feel welcome and have community,” he said.
Contact Kevin Ott at kevin.ott@ecm-inc.com
