Lake Elmo — Following a one-year hiatus, Huff n’ Puff Days is back with its 96-team slow pitch softball tournament, and will be hosted by JCI Lake Elmo and held from Aug. 12-15 for its 44th event. Both men’s and women’s slow pitch softball teams will compete during the weekend with championship games played on, Aug. 15 at Lions Park, 3525 Laverne Ave N, Lake Elmo.
The annual fundraiser raises money to support community and youth activities in the St. Croix River Valley Area. Tournament headquarters is located at Lions Park in Lake Elmo, and several other ball fields are used throughout the four-day tournament.
To kick-off the tournament, JCI Lake Elmo will host a random live draw of men’s and women’s softball team placements for the tournament.
New this year, food trucks from the Twin Cities will be on site at Lions Park, on Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., Friday 5:30 p.m. to midnight, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight, Sunday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tournament organizers have secured a large tent and space for a DJ. There will be ATMs on site as well.
For up-to-date information about this event, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/huffnpuffdays or website at www.lakeelmojaycees.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.