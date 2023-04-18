adopt a tree
Photo by Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center

In early March, the grumbling-grinding sound of a feller buncher could be heard echoing amongst the trees in Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park. The massive machines, on loan from Mike’s Tree Service, were clearing out buckthorn as part of a years-long project to restore sections of the park that have been overrun with the invasive tree species. Come April, those cleared out spaces will be home to more than 100 saplings of native oak species.

The Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center, which sits at the edge of Sunfish Lake Park, is holding its second annual Earth Day event, which will unfold over the course of two Saturdays, on April 22 and 29. The center was founded by husband and wife, Tony Manzara and Connie Kirk, and named for Tony’s first wife Sally, who passed away in 2015 and who first had the idea to build the center when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

