In early March, the grumbling-grinding sound of a feller buncher could be heard echoing amongst the trees in Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park. The massive machines, on loan from Mike’s Tree Service, were clearing out buckthorn as part of a years-long project to restore sections of the park that have been overrun with the invasive tree species. Come April, those cleared out spaces will be home to more than 100 saplings of native oak species.
The Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center, which sits at the edge of Sunfish Lake Park, is holding its second annual Earth Day event, which will unfold over the course of two Saturdays, on April 22 and 29. The center was founded by husband and wife, Tony Manzara and Connie Kirk, and named for Tony’s first wife Sally, who passed away in 2015 and who first had the idea to build the center when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Recently, the Friends of Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park have received a grant for their buckthorn removal and restoration project from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. This $457,000 program will help staff and volunteers at the center complete their efforts, which began in 2018, supported by an earlier $154,000 program by the Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Partners Legacy. The project aims to clear away buckthorn, an invasive species which, left unchecked, can crowd out many native tree and plant species, and replenish those areas with native fauna.
The John Neitge Memorial Earth Day celebrations represent the renewal phase of that project. March’s big buckthorn clearing, and regular buckthorn removal events throughout the year, have set the stage for the planting of more than 100 oak and bur oak saplings, purchased through grant funding and generous donations from the community. The April 22 and 29 events will feature educational presentations on the ongoing project and will give visitors young and old alike an opportunity to spread seeds and plant new trees throughout the park. Work gets started early, around 9:30 a.m., and wraps up around lunchtime, when there will be hot dogs for all, roasted over an open fire — of buckthorn limbs, of course.
At the April 22 event, visitors will help spread native seed such as sedges, grasses and forbs in the newly cleared areas.
At the April 29 event, the SMINC will be implementing something new: an Adopt-a-Tree program. For $5, participants will receive an oak seedling, 12-18 inches tall, a plastic bag to keep the roots moist before planting, a stake and protective tube for planting it, with a number label. Each tree will get a unique number, and the center will provide GPS latitude and longitude values to aid in finding it in the future. Any time the park is open, participants can visit their tree to water it, measure it, count the leaves, and photograph it. When they send in this information by email, volunteers at the center add it to a growing database, so it can be used to study the success of the restoration of Sunfish Lake Park project.
Attendees don’t have to adopt a tree to help with the planting, but all are encouraged to bring work gloves and a spade (one per family).
This year’s John Neitge Memorial Earth Day celebrations will take place on Saturday, April 22 and Saturday, April 29 at the SMINC at Sunfish Lake Park in Lake Elmo. Both events begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until approximately 1 p.m. These events are free, though participation in the Adopt-a-Tree program requires a $5 donation. For more information, visit the SMINC’s website at https://sminc-lake-elmo.org/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.