Lake Life: To stay or migrate south

The open waters of the St. Croix River and locations south, along the Mississippi River, have provided winter shelters for our largest waterfowl – the trumpeter swan. At the same time, it provides us with great places to view them.

We take it for granted that our visitors have always been around. However, starting in the 1600s, through the 1800s, constant hunting for its feathers almost eliminated the trumpeter swan. Its all-white feathers were sold for fashionable hats and writing quills. 

