Lake Life: To stay or migrate south

The open waters of the St. Croix River and locations south, along the Mississippi River, have provided winter shelters for our largest waterfowl – the trumpeter swan. At the same time, it provides us with great places to view them.
We take it for granted that our visitors have always been around. However, starting in the 1600s, through the 1800s, constant hunting for its feathers almost eliminated the trumpeter swan. Its all-white feathers were sold for fashionable hats and writing quills.
It was hard for a bird with a wingspan of almost 6 ft, weighing 25 pounds and standing out in the environment with its white feathers, to hide from hunters. If you are not sure what they are, just listen to their voices. They sound like a Tijuana Taxi horn.
Since being listed as a protected species, the swan has made a great recovery. Until 2013, it was listed as a threatened species in Minnesota. Now, there are several areas in Minnesota/Wisconsin where the trumpeter swans safely winter. In fact, in the past few years, we are seeing some of them summering in the Stillwater area.
The swans start nesting after they are 4 years old and can live for 20 years. The North Hudson area is one of the closest areas to view them in the winter. Twice the size of geese, they are easy to spot. If you are slow and non-threatening, they will allow you to approach them while they are safely in the water this time of year. Just be prepared for the noise of their communications.
Finally, if you are lucky, you will see several swans taking off for a flight to the Willow River State Park. Like huge aircraft, they take over 100 ft to get that heavy body airborne. They need those paddle-like feet to get a running start on the water just like the smaller geese in the same area.
Photos by David Fabio
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book – Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.