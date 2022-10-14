A friend of mine told me, “Just wait! It’s coming. Just wait.”

I thought we were going to have a terrible year watching for colors in our trees. It looked as though the dryness was going to force the trees into an early winter hibernation, and their leaves would go from green to a dry-brown overnight. All those colors in the maple and oak trees would be gone overnight. As a result, I started to photograph every color I could find.

