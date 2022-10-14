A friend of mine told me, “Just wait! It’s coming. Just wait.”
I thought we were going to have a terrible year watching for colors in our trees. It looked as though the dryness was going to force the trees into an early winter hibernation, and their leaves would go from green to a dry-brown overnight. All those colors in the maple and oak trees would be gone overnight. As a result, I started to photograph every color I could find.
Instead of allowing my panic picture taking, nature pulled a surprise on me and did its magic. All of us woke up to bright colors overnight. Wow!!! Was it the brief showers we had, or what happened?
Reds, oranges, yellows, and green, all at the same time. Now adding some blue skies, the painting is complete. Who is the artist that blended those colors? Combine them with some dazzling white milkweeds and shiny red apple; “Stop the Presses.” I want to pause fall for at least a couple of weeks so we can enjoy everything nature just gave us.
Even the migrating birds seem to be enjoying a brief stop in our area. I found some American Coots that were splashing and enjoying their rest stop. Everyone and everything is preparing for the next season. However, before it happens, it is time for us to celebrate fall’s treat for us – colors, migrating wildlife, and harvest time.
Before some of you head for warmer climates, pause briefly and enjoy our most colorful season.
