Do you realize that Sunday is Mother’s Day? It has several significant features. You probably guessed one of them is the celebration of Mother’s Day. It is also the day nursery shops suggest waiting for to plant flowers outside. So, you can give your wife a plant, help her plant it outside, and then give her a kiss that evening observing the wildlife on one of our lakes. What more can she expect?

My wife’s favorite is to listen early in the morning, or late in the day, to the loons calling on the lake. This spring we have seen loons on Long Lake, McKusick, and Twin Lakes. They like to move around, so I’m not sure if we are blessed this year with several pairs of loons or simply loons that like different scenery. Either way, my wife and I enjoy listening to their calls.

