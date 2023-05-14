Do you realize that Sunday is Mother’s Day? It has several significant features. You probably guessed one of them is the celebration of Mother’s Day. It is also the day nursery shops suggest waiting for to plant flowers outside. So, you can give your wife a plant, help her plant it outside, and then give her a kiss that evening observing the wildlife on one of our lakes. What more can she expect?
My wife’s favorite is to listen early in the morning, or late in the day, to the loons calling on the lake. This spring we have seen loons on Long Lake, McKusick, and Twin Lakes. They like to move around, so I’m not sure if we are blessed this year with several pairs of loons or simply loons that like different scenery. Either way, my wife and I enjoy listening to their calls.
Loons like to eat small fish and minnows. Last week, we were surprised to see a loon fishing underwater. Long Lake is still clear enough that in the sunlight, you could spot the white feathers on the Loon’s back as it swam three feet underwater looking for fish. They are very good swimmers. For such a large bird, you would think a fish could see them coming.
Loons are diving birds; you can spot them easily. Sometimes they lay almost even with the water. Other times, they sit high in the water like a duck. Be careful you do not disturb their nests along the shoreline. Loons are actually in the bird family, although they have a hard time taking off. They need a lot of water to get fully airborne.
If you are bored this weekend, go sit by the shoreline of one of our lakes and listen for the loons calling each other. You will enjoy it.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book, “Fire!!” can be viewed at davidfabio.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.