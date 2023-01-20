Even though it’s winter, wildlife viewing can be enjoyable in our area – you just have to be observant. Wild turkeys are all around our area, just look for their dark feathers against the white snow.
We were driving back from Square Lake when I spotted 10 to 15 turkeys along the road. There were another 25 in the field. Slowly, we pulled up close to them in an attempt to get some photos without scaring them off.
They didn’t appreciate a car stopping close by. What I didn’t realize, I was not the only one watching the turkeys. They were paying as much attention to someone else as they were to me.
The farm area is a favorite for turkeys and deer in the winter. Bails of hay, meant for cattle, provide them with an easy feeding area. That day, four bald eagles had another idea about watching the turkeys. They flew in just as we arrived. The turkeys spotted them at the same time.
As the turkeys scattered, flying and running towards the brush for safety, the eagles flew over the group and landed in the tall trees. When I opened the window to take my photos, it was fun to listen to the mature and immature eagles that were communicating with each other. They were very vocal. I wondered if they were picking their favorites.
We sat there for 20 minutes just listening and watching the activity. The turkeys were safely sitting in the brush, and the eagles were patiently sitting in the trees studying the menu. Every few minutes they would take an observation flight over the area.
Nature has a way to clean up the sick, wounded, or dead in our long winters. The bald eagles were probably looking for those that would not make the long, cold winter.
Photos by David Fabio
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book – Lost Pine Lake can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
