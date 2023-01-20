Lunch time

Even though it’s winter, wildlife viewing can be enjoyable in our area – you just have to be observant. Wild turkeys are all around our area, just look for their dark feathers against the white snow. 

We were driving back from Square Lake when I spotted 10 to 15 turkeys along the road. There were another 25 in the field.  Slowly, we pulled up close to them in an attempt to get some photos without scaring them off.  

