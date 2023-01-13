Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring… Whoops, my calendar must have gotten stuck in the snowstorm. When I looked out the window last week, it sure looked like Christmas. Hardly a car on the road – except for two vehicles that were stuck on our street.
Lee Miller asked me to write something for this week. Apparently, Covid was keeping him under the white sheets. As I looked outside, it was the same color – white. In fact, it looked like the classic postcards from Vermont in the wintertime. Amazing what some moisture in a January snow can do for creating snow scenes.
The wet snow was sticking to everything in sight. Branches were hanging down with the heavy weight of the snow. It was beautiful. As I looked out by the bird feeder, it was another site that made me look twice. The snow was covering half of the feeder as a result of the wind, making it hard for the birds to find a path to breakfast. A few lucky birds looked as though they were hanging on to their reservations for the few open perches.
Below the feeder, it was a different scene. A lone squirrel was digging in the deep snow, trying to find some seeds the birds had dropped the day before. We forget how the birds and animals have problems finding sources of food in these conditions. You would think some of the large clumps of snow falling from the trees, would scare them away.
Finally, a deer was spotted that was browsing some branches, looking for nourishment.
I felt guilty eating my breakfast in my warm house.
Photos by David Fabio
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer.
