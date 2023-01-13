Lost??

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring…  Whoops, my calendar must have gotten stuck in the snowstorm. When I looked out the window last week, it sure looked like Christmas.  Hardly a car on the road – except for two vehicles that were stuck on our street.

Lee Miller asked me to write something for this week. Apparently, Covid was keeping him under the white sheets. As I looked outside, it was the same color – white. In fact, it looked like the classic postcards from Vermont in the wintertime. Amazing what some moisture in a January snow can do for creating snow scenes.

