Have you noticed that everyone acts differently around Christmas? There is a whole different feeling in the air.  People and animals seem to like to be together; to share a meal or just talk.

I was looking out my window one afternoon. There, an unlikely combination of a rabbit and a black squirrel were having lunch below my bird feeder. Occasionally, they would chase each other, and I watched as the rabbit jumped over the squirrel before they continued their meal. It was a scene of tranquility.

