Have you noticed that everyone acts differently around Christmas? There is a whole different feeling in the air. People and animals seem to like to be together; to share a meal or just talk.
I was looking out my window one afternoon. There, an unlikely combination of a rabbit and a black squirrel were having lunch below my bird feeder. Occasionally, they would chase each other, and I watched as the rabbit jumped over the squirrel before they continued their meal. It was a scene of tranquility.
Paul Renslo sent me a photo of two deer enjoying their specially prepared meal under his bird feeder. Perhaps there is a trend here of sharing a meal. In this case, the waiter must have fenced them in until they left a tip.
My favorite event for this time of year has been a meal with friends. Another favorite was going caroling around the neighborhoods. Unfortunately, we do not see people caroling very often anymore. Whether it was because of Covid, colder than normal winters, or simply finding the time to bring people a smile, caroling used to be a simple way for small groups to spread the joy.
Last week, a number of us enjoyed a luncheon at the Lowell Inn. At the end of the luncheon, “The Summertime Singers” – part of the “St. Croix Chordsmen,” came and serenaded us with some Christmas Carols. They were very good and they brought back fond memories of old.
If you are looking for a way to bring joy to neighbors or people that are shut-ins, consider bringing a group of 5 to 10 people to do some caroling. You don’t have to be soloists. The smile on their faces will make it worthwhile for both you and the person you are visiting.
