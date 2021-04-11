In 1976, we bought sapling green ashes from the Oak Park Red Owl store. We had just taken down an elm that died from Dutch Elm disease and wanted something that would last.
The trees prospered giving shade and shelter from the wind. They also served up insects for the warblers passing through in the spring. In 2002 Emerald Ash Borers entered the U.S., likely in wood shipping pallets from Asia. The beetle larvae burrow in the ash trees killing it. Randal, who is doing our removal, noted that a number of ashes have been removed in Stillwater. Now we must say farewell, and think of better choices to plant.
We are in a race to get enough vaccinations to slow the spread of COVID. Unfortunately, Minnesota is experiencing outbreaks of the UK variant that is far more contagious and likely more deadly. The Twin Cities metro counties are some of the worst in the state and ICU bed usage is running from 82-100%. Dr. Osterholm at the U of M predicts a fourth wave is upon us. Time will tell if the shots outrun the virus. Meanwhile, please wear a mask, social distance and get your shot posthaste.
The waterfowl have returned to Long Lake, some passing on through to Canada. But we wait for the warblers. They may have been delayed by the storms and cold weather in the southern states
