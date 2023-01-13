The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has recently awarded a grant of $457,000 to the Friends of Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park for buckthorn removal. The grant is the largest awarded by the DNR for the removal of the invasive tree species.
Tony Manzara and Connie Kirk, president and treasurer at the Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center that sits on the park’s grounds, could not be more thrilled.
The married couple has hosted a few ‘buckthorn festivals’ at the nature center– not to celebrate the plant itself, but rather its removal. The festival includes teams cutting as much buckthorn as they can before enjoying hot dogs roasted over buckthorn, buckthorn beef sticks, cookies in the shape of buckthorn leaves and even buckthorn croquet.
“Some of the things just ended up being kind of a quirky, silly thing, But it’s those kinds of things that draw people,” Kirk said.
After successful buckthorn festivals, a grant was applied for and the Friends were awarded $154,000 to clear 40 acres of park. The recent grant will clear the remaining 140.
The grant comes from the DNRs Conservation Partners Legacy grant program which is funded by the Outdoor Heritage fund. The program has funded over 950 projects focused on conservation efforts.
“The main goal is to improve habitat, so that is above all else,” said Kathy Varble, Grants Specialist at the DNR. “It’s to improve habitat for fish, wildlife and native species to Minnesota.”
The buckthorn is relatively new to the area so the creatures that already live in the park do not take to it very well.
“The creatures that would live in the buckthorn aren’t here, and nothing else likes it,” Manzara said. “And it grows so fast, and it takes over so quickly, that it just crowds everything else out. I mean, if you’d left it for another ten years, all you’d have is buckthorn.”
Kirk also noted that the buckthorn poses a risk for a fire hazard.
“The problem with getting the undergrowth so thick like that, is say there was a lightning strike or something, there’s so much fuel right there. And it’s hard to control,” she said.
Manzara said that he predicts the buckthorn will be cleared out in about four years because of tools and resources that the grant will provide, such as controlled burns and sprays.
Maintaining the park is important to both Manzara and Kirk, who are a part of the board who opened the nature center in June 2018 in honor of Sally Manzara, who passed away in 2014 to pancreatic cancer. At the time of opening, both Manzara and Kirk were over 70.
“Just because you turn 70 doesn’t mean you have to sit and do nothing. We were both over 70 when he started this project and it’s been going great, and it energizes us,” Kirk said. “Age is a number. The rest of it is all, keep your mind going, keep busy, do the things you want, keep learning something new.”
Since its opening, the nature center has been the host of several projects and is built on the idea of community– and quite literally so as the center was the product of over 2000 hours of donated labor.
“Part of why the project was awarded is because the community is so involved in the project and it’s a pretty big effort to get this park back to no buckthorn or less buckthorn, which is really difficult,” Varble said.
The building is full of artwork and projects made by community members, and a little library sits outside of the center for people to take and exchange books.
Girl Scouts, Eagle Scouts, preschoolers, Sentence to Serve, the Stillwater Native American Parent Advisory committee, beekeepers, individual families and many more have contributed projects to the nature center and Sunfish Park with everything from vacuuming, to feeding birds, to tree planting and installing birdhouses, to an indoor beehive.
“It’s a place of peace and respect where people can come in and either teach or learn about nature, or just have a cup of coffee,” Manzara said.
Both Kirk and Manzara noted the importance of the park and the community connection to nature.
“When you think about it, you can be running like crazy to meetings, and back and forth, and all the stuff at home. But then you get out where it’s a place like this, and it’s just calming to be able to do that.” Kirk said.
She also mentioned the impact she has seen the nature center make on young children.
“The biggest problem we have here with little kids is they don’t want to leave. And so that parents are happy here,” she said.
The hope is that the buckthorn removal will open the park up and make it more enjoyable for regulars and new visitors.
“I think to get rid of all of this stuff so that it isn’t a tangled mess out there, where you can go out, where you can look down and see flowers growing, or you can see something, pick mushrooms. Or you can walk through there and get off the trails and walk around a little if you want,” Kirk said.
Manzara echoed the peaceful atmosphere the park provides.
“If you go for a walk in the park, your blood pressure drops, you move, your stress level drops, it makes your life so much better. And people really need nature,” he said.
