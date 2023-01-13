IMG_0074.jpeg

The park received a grant of over $450,000 from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has recently awarded a grant of $457,000 to the Friends of Lake Elmo’s Sunfish Lake Park for buckthorn removal. The grant is the largest awarded by the DNR for the removal of the invasive tree species.

Tony Manzara and Connie Kirk, president and treasurer at the Sally Manzara Interpretive Nature Center that sits on the park’s grounds, could not be more thrilled. 

The nature center has kits for children to help identify and mark buckthorn.
Manzara estimates the buckthorn will be removed in 3-4 years.
