For the first time in more than a decade, our school district is reinvesting in academic achievement in a significant way. The recently approved operating and technology levies are helping to stabilize the district’s budget. They’re also freeing up room to begin building back some of what was lost in years of budget cutting. 

Voters were told that the first priority for any new revenue available to our schools would be to improve academic achievement (Levy 2021). Through the resourceful use of levy dollars, state funding, and local and federal grants, we’re putting our money where our mouth is.

