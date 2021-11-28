Hope House was founded in May 1991 by community leaders, Teresa, and Casey vanderBent along with a team of seven founding Taskforce Members and 21 endorsing local Church’s with a mission to provide a nonjudgmental home with compassionate care for people living with HIV.
Since the organization’s last strategic planning process in 2018, it became clear the work at Hope House was in transition, according to a press release from the organization.
“Even with a fresh strategic plan, the board and staff questioned if our continued focus on HIV was still relevant due to the advances in treatment- frankly speaking, would people living with HIV still need the serves we offered at Hope House- had we outgrown our mission?,” the press release states.
After multiple meetings and much reflection, the board and staff finalized its new mission for Hope House of St. Croix Valley from “providing a nonjudgmental home with compassionate care that respects the dignity of people living with HIV to Hope House will “provide people experiencing life-changing health challenges access to compassionate care that respects their dignity and choices.” Coupled with our new vision “a future where all people have access to programs and services to live their best life!”.
“The new Mission and Vision Statements of Hope House reflect the strong leadership the organization currently enjoys and highlight two guiding principles: the continuation of our founding mission to provide a home for people living with HIV/AIDS, an effort that has brought decades of hope, compassion, and acceptance to over 80 residents and their families, and the launching of new programming that will vastly expand our reach by helping more people with a wider variety of needs...effectively delivering that same hope, compassion, and acceptance out to people who wish to remain in the home of their choice,” vanderBent said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.