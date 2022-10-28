The Stillwater Heritage Preservation Commission, Stillwater Public Library and Washington County Historical Society have been collaborating to work on the Stillwater Area Historic Newspaper Initiative. The project aims to digitize all historical papers in the area, including the Gazette and the Stillwater Messenger, which ran from 1856 to 1928, and add them to the Minnesota Historical Society’s Digital Newspaper Hub.

Matt Thueson, a member of the Stillwater Heritage Preservation Commission, is a volunteer working on the project.

