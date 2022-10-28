The Stillwater Heritage Preservation Commission, Stillwater Public Library and Washington County Historical Society have been collaborating to work on the Stillwater Area Historic Newspaper Initiative. The project aims to digitize all historical papers in the area, including the Gazette and the Stillwater Messenger, which ran from 1856 to 1928, and add them to the Minnesota Historical Society’s Digital Newspaper Hub.
Matt Thueson, a member of the Stillwater Heritage Preservation Commission, is a volunteer working on the project.
“Community newspapers capture so much of a community’s life, from births and deaths to triumphs and scandals and everything that happens in a town,” Thueson said.
The initiative is currently in ‘phase one’ which includes digitizing the Gazette and the Messenger. Phase two will focus on shorter lived papers such as the Prison Mirror, which claims to be the longest running, continually published prison publication in the country. The initiative has also led to the beginning of digitizing Stillwater High School’s Pony Express.
Currently, the papers are available to view through microfilm at the Minnesota Historical Society, which can cause issues of convenience.
“It’s a very time consuming process because there’s no way to search for names or for phrases or anything else, you just have to go page by page.” Thueson said. “So if you know exactly the date of what you’re looking for, it can work, but if you’re looking for a topic, or a name or something like that it’s really impossible right now.”
Thueson also noted that digitized versions will allow historical issues to be viewed by multiple people at one time, which would allow for things such as classroom projects. . Converting to online versions will also allow the papers to be more accessible for those unable to make the trip to the Historical Society or to the Gazette office.
Digital versions also eliminate issues resulting from human error, such as an entire year of the Gazette being missed while being converted to microfilm and parts of the Messenger being stitched in with a hard copy of the Gazette.
The Minnesota Historical Society has been working on digitizing all Minnesota historical papers for the last 15 years. This local iteration of the initiative was made possible by grants from the Bruce J. Anderson and the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen foundations.
Beginning in January 2023, microfilm and hard copies of the papers will be scanned and converted to a digital format so that users can look for things such as specific names and keywords without knowing an exact date. From March to December 2023, 8,500 pages will be published online every month.
Localizing the project allows for a more full view of the community to be presented, and allows those stories to be more accessible to the Stillwater population.
“While there’s a lot of books about community history, sometimes they are very focused on what the 19th century historians wanted to write about, and they don’t have the stories of the everyday people which are captured in the newspapers. And this gives people who have a connection to Stillwater a chance to find more about the everyday people of Stillwater,” Thueson said.
