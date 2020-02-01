District 39B State House Representative Shelly Christensen (DFL) gets many phone calls and emails from constituents. The first-term lawmaker said she expected to hear what people wanted her to advocate for at the Capitol, but what she is hearing loud and clear is a need for safety improvements on area roads. While there a many hotspots with safety concerns, Highway 36 gets brought to the forefront in many communications.
“It’s not just people that live nearby, but so many people that drive on Highway 36 on their commutes,” Christensen said. “It’s a real safety concern right now.”
The state legislature is looking at two intersection projects on Highway 36 that have requested funding to complete construction - Highway 36 and Norell Avenue in Oak Park Heights and Highway 36 and Manning Avenue in Stillwater. Christensen and District 39 state senator Karin Housley (R) authored bills for both projects. On Jan. 29, members of the state senate included stops at both projects in a bonding project tour. On Nov. 14, 2019, the House Investment Committee visited the Norell Avenue intersection as part of its bus tour of bonding requests in the state.
“It’s a real advantage to us that Karin and I are working together to get these bills passed in the House and Senate,” Christensen said. “There is an advantage to a good bipartisan push to show that these issues of safety are something all our residents want fixed.”
In the proposed plan for the Norell Avenue project, the city of Oak Park Heights is proposing to realign the frontage road south and create a new road through the existing Walmart and Lowe’s parking lots. The current frontage road would dead-end at Norell Avenue, and a roundabout would be built on Norell Avenue behind the new Panera Bread location.
The total project cost is estimated to be $2.23 million, and the project would be paid for from three sources. The city has secured a MnDOT Local Agreement Program Grant in the amount of $644,000. The city has also committed to provide $794,392 in local funds. The remaining $794,400 of project funding is part of a legislative request in the 2020 bonding bill.
For the Manning Avenue project, Washington County is proposing a $25 million interchange. In both Housley and Christensen’s bills, $15 million is being requested from the legislature in a bonding bill. The other $10 million would come from a Transportation Economic Development grant that was earmarked for the project in December by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. If both bills are included in the 2020 bonding bill, construction on the two projects would begin in 2021.
The process on how individual transportation funding bills are included in a final bill is complicated, Christensen said.
“There a hundreds of requests from across the state,” Christensen said. “I get a lot of questions on how does it all work and how does a decision end up being made.”
In addition to responding to emails and phone calls, Christensen is holding a community conversation on transportation 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5 in the Margaret Rivers Room at the Stillwater Public Library, 224 Third Street North in Stillwater. Christensen will be joined by Washington County Commissioner Gary Kriesel and state representative Fue Lee, the vice chair of the House Capital Investment Division.
“This is a real opportunity for residents to gather to voice concerns, ask questions and get answers about transportations issues,” Christensen said. “I know this issue is important to a lot of people.”
Contact Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com
