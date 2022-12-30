fall risk

Photo (by Bob Murphy):  Poet Bill McCarthy & Composer Greg Herriges present “Fall Risk: an Evening of Poetry & Music.”

Poet Bill McCarthy and Composer Greg Herriges bring their talents to the St. Croix Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12 for an event hosted by the Washington County Heritage Center. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the performance from 7 to 8 p.m.

“I’m thrilled to have Greg join me in this performance event,” said McCarthy, who led ArtReach St. Croix through a transition to a regional footprint in 2007-2009. “With my new collection of poetry, ‘Fall Risk,’ published this fall, I wanted to come out to Stillwater to celebrate with the community that has meant so much to me.”

