Poet Bill McCarthy and Composer Greg Herriges bring their talents to the St. Croix Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12 for an event hosted by the Washington County Heritage Center. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the performance from 7 to 8 p.m.
“I’m thrilled to have Greg join me in this performance event,” said McCarthy, who led ArtReach St. Croix through a transition to a regional footprint in 2007-2009. “With my new collection of poetry, ‘Fall Risk,’ published this fall, I wanted to come out to Stillwater to celebrate with the community that has meant so much to me.”
Bill McCarthy’s first chapbook, “Past Sins,” was named by the University of North Texas to its series, “Contemporary Poets Reading.” Bill is a former Stillwater resident and was actively involved in its arts scene from 2003 to 2016. As Board Chair of Artreach St. Croix for two consecutive terms, he was instrumental in launching “Take Me to the River,” an initiative that still celebrates the arts along 52 miles on either side of the St. Croix.
“The concept of performance poetry is always alive in my imagination,” said McCarthy. “It’s a lot more fun for me to work collaboratively in bringing imagery to life and to do so with Greg is particularly rewarding. We’re having a lot of fun putting this program together.”
Greg Herriges stirs a mix of original and traditional “progressive world music” on the bouzouki, a stringed instrument lesser known in the United States but most beloved in Greece. An award-winning composer and performer, Greg’s unique approach is influenced by Asian, Mediterranean, and other diverse traditions and have helped his music and writing to find international recognition.
A book signing follows the performance and a percentage of sales will support the high impact work of StoryArk, whose mission it is to empower student voices and equip young artists to thrive.
