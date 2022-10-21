Stillwater Water Company

Stillwater Water Company building on North 3rd Street.

The St. Croix Valley has always been a place with clear and clean water. The St. Croix River and the springs that feed into it have been a source for drinking water and the base of some of the Valley’s best beer for hundreds of years. The Stillwater Water Company has been a model for other communities around the country and one reason for that was the superintendent early in its history, Henry H. Harrison.

Harrison was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on Dec 19., 1849. He attended the common and high schools of the area and graduated from Hitchcock’s business and Mechanical school in 1868. The next three years he was an apprentice with Sweenys & Co. of Wheeling, a machine shop, rolling mill and foundry works on the upper Ohio River.

