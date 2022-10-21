The St. Croix Valley has always been a place with clear and clean water. The St. Croix River and the springs that feed into it have been a source for drinking water and the base of some of the Valley’s best beer for hundreds of years. The Stillwater Water Company has been a model for other communities around the country and one reason for that was the superintendent early in its history, Henry H. Harrison.
Harrison was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on Dec 19., 1849. He attended the common and high schools of the area and graduated from Hitchcock’s business and Mechanical school in 1868. The next three years he was an apprentice with Sweenys & Co. of Wheeling, a machine shop, rolling mill and foundry works on the upper Ohio River.
His health became an issue and he left for Missouri in the spring of 1872 and became a cowboy. After regaining his health, he returned to his home and taught school for one year. He joined with the St. Louis Company, Todd & Co, millwrights and contractors and he remained with them for two years.
In 1875, he contracted with the McGowan Pump Company of Cincinnati, Ohio to set up machinery for the waterworks plant at Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and did the same work for the waterworks company at Marshalltown, Iowa. Seeing that he had some special skills with creating and setting up waterworks, he started working for the Fruin Co of St. Louis. After he completed the waterworks in Hannibal, MO in April 1880, Harrison came to Stillwater with the Fruin Company acting as the engineer for the firm during the construction of the waterworks in Stillwater during that summer. He was induced to locate here permanently.
Construction of the waterworks system can be a dangerous occupation. The St. Paul Daily Globe of July 29, 1880 noted, “H.H. Harrison, engineer for the Water Works Company, had his foot crushed by a falling water pipe yesterday. Mr. Dick Fruin suffered from a like accident the same day.”
The waterworks in Stillwater was completed and turned over to the company on December 16, 1880. The officers of the Stillwater Water Company at that time were Edward W. Durant, President; H.W. Cannon, secretary & treasurer; Roscoe F. Hersey, vice-president; directors, H.W. Swift, Dwight M. Sabin, and Isaac Staples.
In March 1883, a devastating fire hit Red Wing, MN. The community voted to create a waterworks for the town and the waterworks building was constructed on Levee Street in 1883-1884. Harrison, who by that time had become the engineer for community water work systems in the region, designed this new system for Red Wing.
Between 1889 and 1892, his firm Harrison & Hawley, engineers and contractors, constructed waterworks in ten cities in Minnesota and two in Iowa. Harrison also had acted as consulting engineer in the construction of waterworks plants in sixteen cities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Michigan and Arkansas.
In 1913, Harrison ran for the Minnesota House of Representatives and won. He would be reelected three more times before leaving his seat. After that, he left Stillwater for Texas and the Rio Grande area to help improve his health. He was ill, but he became seriously ill in the early part of 1931 and died at Corpus Christi, Texas on February 24, 1931. His funeral and burial took place at his former home of Bridgeport, Ohio.
The Stillwater Trade News newspaper, in Harrison’s obituary, noted, “Mr. Harrison was an engineer of great ability in his particular line and was either directly connected as a contractor of a consulting engineer in hundreds of waterworks systems installed all over the country.”
It is because of Henry H. Harrison that Stillwater has the pure water it has today.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.