Over the course of the decades, there have been many people that have represented Stillwater and the surrounding area in the state legislature. Some have served just a term or two while others have served multiple terms and for many years. One of the early representatives of this area, who actually retired but came back, was Henry B. Vollmer.

Vollmer was born in Maudon, Switzerland, on June 4, 1846. He and the rest of the family moved to Washington County in 1855 and settled in Oakdale Township. A few years later they moved to Lakeland Township and eventually moved to Stillwater.

