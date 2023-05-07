Over the course of the decades, there have been many people that have represented Stillwater and the surrounding area in the state legislature. Some have served just a term or two while others have served multiple terms and for many years. One of the early representatives of this area, who actually retired but came back, was Henry B. Vollmer.
Vollmer was born in Maudon, Switzerland, on June 4, 1846. He and the rest of the family moved to Washington County in 1855 and settled in Oakdale Township. A few years later they moved to Lakeland Township and eventually moved to Stillwater.
He began his public service when he was elected clerk of school district 36 and served there for eight years. He was the assessor of Oakdale in 1875 and later was elected supervisor. In Lakeland Township, he served on the school board and was also assessor and later chairman of the board of supervisors. He was also a supervisor in Stillwater Township.
In 1886, the Farmers’ Alliance of Baytown and Lakeland was organized at the Washington County Courthouse with Edward Mackey as president, Jerry Whelan as vice president, Newton McKusick as secretary and Vollmer as treasurer. He assisted in organizing the German Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance company and continued to work for its success until he was past 80 years old, a service that was continuous for more than half a century.
Vollmer continued his public service by running for the state legislature in 1888 as a republican. In a campaign note in the “Stillwater Gazette,” Vollmer was described as an “omnivorous reader, has had large experience in public affairs in his township: is perfectly familiar with the form and procedures in county and state government.” The article ended with, “Mr. Vollmer is now just the age to make a good legislator and his ripe experience and good common sense would be worth much to Washington County and the state at large in the legislative halls.”
He was elected and served Washington County in that and the next three sessions, leaving after the 1894 legislative session. He served in St. Paul in Minnesota’s second capital building. He again ran for the legislature ten years later and was one of the representatives who moved from the second capitol to the third and present building in 1905. He left again but was again elected in 1910, serving only one term at that time.
Vollmer was married to Mary Frederick, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. William Frederick, on February 8, 1872. The couple had four children: three daughters and one son. Vollmer was a member of the Minnesota Territorial Pioneers.
As Vollmer got older he would live with one of his children, off and on. He celebrated his 90th birthday in 1936 and received many tributes from the community. On July 30, 1939, while spending the summer with his daughter, Mrs. H.W. Eckstrom on Arcade Street in St. Paul, they were driving and collided with another vehicle on the Anoka road. His daughter and granddaughter received injuries but were fine, but Vollmer was rushed to a Minneapolis hospital where he died of his injuries.
His funeral took place on Aug. 1 and was conducted by Rev. J.W.F. Pieper, and he was buried in Salem’s cemetery.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, wchsmn.org.
