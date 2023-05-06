City council met for a workshop meeting before the regular meeting on May 2. On the agenda for the workshop meeting were discussions of city code revisions, the Middle St. Croix Regional Trail Master Plan from Washington County, and downtown parking pay zone start dates.
Don’t get too excited – the city code revision discussions got moved to May 18.
Washington County’s senior planner, Connor Schaefer, came to Stillwater to discuss the Middle St. Croix Regional Trail Master Plan. This regional trail will be like a “tree trunk for our trail systems,” as Schaefer described it, with arterial access trails that branch off or loop back, similar to how the highways and roads function together.
The trail is planned to run from the St. Croix Boom Site down to lower Afton, providing a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists to travel safely from Stillwater to Afton without a vehicle. The plan is to make the grading/inclines more manageable and ADA-accessible.
Creation of this trail will be part of a long-term, 20-year or longer plan to build regional trails connecting communities.
Rick Heidick, chair of the board of directors for Sustainable Stillwater, commented on some of the ways the regional trail can benefit Stillwater and other communities. Stillwater has been dubbed as a bronze level Bicycle Friendly Community, an organization from the League of American Bicyclists. Across the country, there are 501 communities named as bicycle friendly, while over 1,900 communities have applied.
Heidick believes that this regional trail could help push Stillwater to become recognized with a silver status by renewal time next year.
The regional trail would connect with other trails, including Brown’s Creek Trail and the St. Croix River Crossing Loop Trail, filling in gaps between them and extending multi-use trails, meaning people could walk or bike from the Boom Site to Afton, from Afton to St. Paul, and from St. Paul to Stillwater to Wisconsin. With all these trails connecting more communities, biking to work or school becomes increasingly viable.
Council Member Dave Junker and Mayor Ted Kozlowski pointed out one downside of the trail is that, through parts of the trail in Stillwater, bicyclists will have to get off and walk their bikes through town.
Heidick later mentioned that May is Bike Month. May 3 was Bike to School Day, and five out of the seven elementary schools in the Stillwater area public school district participated: Lily Lake, Lake Elmo, Andersen, Afton-Lakeland, and Brookview elementary schools all saw students cycling to school.
Sunday, May 7, is National Bike Day, and May 15 through May 21 is National Bike to Work Week, with Bike to Work Day set for Friday, May 19.
In addition, there is the Collaborative Youth Cycling Initiative. Sustainable Stillwater partnered with Lakeview Hospital, FamilyMeans (family and youth counseling and support), Stillwater Police Department, and Bike4Kids in Ham Lake and collected bicycles on April 18. They collected 150 bikes this year - a huge improvement from last year, when only 25 bikes were collected, Heidick said. Those collected bicycles then get donated to kids who don’t have bikes.
Heidick also mentioned that Sustainable Stillwater helps the Stillwater Police with their Youth Bike Safety Rodeo event, which will be Saturday, May 13. At that event, there will be about a dozen children with FamilyMeans from Landfall and Cimarron who will be presented with bikes.
Finally, Heidick also informed the city that he will be submitting a proclamation for review by city staff so that, at the next council meeting on May 16, the city will officially recognize and support all the cycling initiatives going on this month. Heidick also asked that city officials work to finalize the Complete Streets Policy, a Minnesota statute addressing safety and accessibility on roads and transportation.
