Behind entrance 50W at the Stillwater Area High School, the backstage area was a frenzy. Students and community members were changing into costume, the stage director was hustling people together and getting sets moved. It was the Tuesday before a Friday open for “The Addams Family” and, though the cast seemed overall calm and together, there was a noticeable energy in the room.
“The Addams Family,” which opens July 15 at Stillwater Area High School Auditorium, is a production of the Stillwater Community Theater. Theater program is through Stillwater Area School District’s continuing education programs, and features talent from actors who are entering high school up to adults from the community.
Grif Sadow, the Theater Coordinator for the Stillwater Area School District, who is directing the production, said of the play, “It’s a lot of eye candy and the characters are fun.” The story follows Wednesday, who in the movies and on the TV show is a kid, but who is grown up in the play. She’s fallen in love with a guy from a “’quote unquote’ normal family from Ohio.
“It’s about learning to face fears and accepting differences,” Sadow said. “It’s also about how sometimes you’re born into a family, but you also get to create what a family can be.”
Sadow admitted that it is a bit odd to be doing the play in the summer, instead of around Halloween, but in a lot of ways “The Addams Family” is perfect summer theater. “It’s a chance to laugh, It’s the escapism of it, coming into the AC in the summer and being enchanted. That’s what summer theater is about and it’s absolutely what we’re all about.”
Sonja Anderson, who plays Wednesday, talked about the affinity she has developed for the character. “I like that she’s very dark and reserved, but she’s dealing with this new side of her, this romantic side of her.” A Stillwater Area High School student, Anderson has been acting since she was in fifth grade. This is her first Community Theater show, though.
Avis Peters, who plays Grandma, has been performing in community theater performances since the very first one in 2006, and has appeared in every show since then. “It’s one of the highlights of the summer,” she said. “There’s a tremendous bond that develops when everyone gets together to produce a show that we all can be proud of.”
For Isaac Howard, who plays Pugsley, the play offers an opportunity to step into a different kind of role. Howard played Willy Wonka this past spring in “Willy Wonka Jr.” at Stillwater Area Middle School. “Usually I’m playing lively characters like Willy Wonka. I’ve been working with Mr. Sadow to invent this character, though. He doesn’t do a lot in the movies and on the show, and I’m trying to get his mood so he’s kind of angsty almost.”
Community productions like these present an opportunity for young artists like Anderson and Howard to work with experienced community members like Peters. “I think it’s about coming full circle,” Sadow said. “The community provides us with resources that allows us to make high caliber theater that we then get to give back to the community.”
“The Addams Family” runs July 15, 16, 18, 21, and 23 with showtimes at 7 p.m. at the Stillwater Area High School Auditorium, and on July 17 at 2 p.m.
