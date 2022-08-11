Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra is ready to wail at The Zephyr. (Submitted photo)

What’s with the band’s name? That’s a good question, according to John Wright, the founding member and bass player for Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, which will return to The Zephyr’s outdoor stage for the third time Aug. 25.

Since 2009 when the band was formed, Wright has been quizzed about the unusual name. “I guess I should have a quickly framed witty response,” Wright said. But he didn’t. His answer is as simple as the group’s music is complex.

