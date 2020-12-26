Monarch Healthcare Management and Moments Hospice are launching a joint initiative to restock Minnesota’s food pantries for the holiday season. Moments Hospice travelled across the state and hosting food drives at Monarch Healthcare Management facilities for both staff and community members to contribute to local food banks.

The Moments Hospice was in Stillwater on Dec. 4 at The Estates at Greeley. Donations were made to local families in need, according to a press release from Monarch Healthcare Management

The tour raised more than 3,200 pounds of food for Minnesota food banks.

“We are excited to give back to the communities that have supported us through the toughest days this year,” said Eric Lind, Senior Regional Director of Business Development for Monarch Healthcare Management.

