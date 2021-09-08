Marine Mills Folk School’s traditional skills classes continue with an online writing workshop taught by author Marge Barrett. “Moving Forward with Our Writing’’ will take be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25.
Writers of any experience level are welcome. “Anyone can be a writer,” MMFS board member Robin Brooksbank said. “Wherever you’re starting, you can move forward.” Join fellow students of writing to discuss literary lessons that can apply to all genres, from nonfiction to poetry. Workshop participants will have an opportunity to share their own work and receive feedback. Marine Mills Folk School also invites students to share their polished piece with a wider audience at the ‘Welcome Back Event’ on the following Oct. 2.
Minneapolis-based poet and memoirist Marge Barrett is the author of the award-winning poetry collection “If You Have Something to Say, Margaret”. In addition to various workshops, she has taught at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis for many years.
Other upcoming classes include: Build a Wooden Paddle, Sept. 11-12; Herbal Remedies for Good Health, Sept. 18; Birchbark Star Ornaments, Sept. 18; Impressionist Landscape Painting, Sept. 25; Mushrooming with the Gentleman Forager, Sept. 26; Beginning Photography for ages 9-14, Oct. 2
To register, or for additional information or to see a complete list of classes, visit https://marinemillsfolkschool.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.