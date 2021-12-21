Marine on St. Croix — Marine Mills Folk School is partnering with the Somali Museum of Minnesota to offer a “Traditional Somali Finger Weaving” class on Jan. 15. The class will feature 4 Somali-heritage artists who will guide students to learn traditional finger weaving techniques
“Honored as ‘grandmothers’, these artists will share stories and weaving techniques in a unique, hands-on opportunity for our students,” MMFS board member Robin Brooksbank said.
Using no loom or frame, Somali nomads use traditional finger weaving techniques to make floor mats and other items for their homes. The class is designed for adults and young people aged 12 and above.
Deadline for class registration is Jan. 8 with the class taking place at Marine Mills Folk School in Marine on St. Croix. All materials are provided with the class fee. The folk school is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with Minnesota State COVID guidelines, and requiring masks and social distancing at all classes. Current protocols can be found online at https://marinemillsfolkschool.org.
Traditional weaving class
Marine Mills Folk School will also host beginning weaving class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Lisa Peterson, an experienced weaver and teacher will have pre-warped portable Rigid Heddle Looms available for participants, allowing everyone to begin weaving immediately. The class will cover beginning concepts of design creation and the use of color and fiber texture to create simple patterns.
Lisa Peterson has been weaving and teaching for many years and uses humor and stories to en-gage her students.
“Lisa is one of those talented instructors who puts everyone at ease immediately,” board member who has participated in a weaving class Nanc MacLeslie said. “She encourages you to jump in and get started and before you know it, you’ve created a beautiful woven mat.”
