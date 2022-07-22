Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger
For THE GAZETTE
The 151st Washington County Fair takes place August 3-7 on the fairgrounds in Baytown.
The new Canine Costume Competition will be held on Saturday, August 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Park Pavilion stage next to Hooley Hall.
There will be two categories with the top three winners in each receiving a cash prize of $150, $100, and $50, respectively. One of the categories is costumed canines with their dressed alike or same-themed handlers. The other category is talented costumed canines where wearing a costume is optional for the handler.
The contest will have a runway format set up so the canines and handlers can walk by those in attendance as music plays.
“I am always looking for new and different entertainment – this event fit that spot,” said Dorie Ostertag, Treasurer and Fair Manager for the Washington County Fair. “How cute it will be to see dogs and their owners dressed up and having fun! As an animal lover - like so many other people - this is an event that you don’t want to miss,” she added.
Including dogs in a family-oriented event like the county fair was a no-brainer for the organizers.
Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry, the event’s master of canine ceremonies, provided a poignant reminder of the important role dogs play in our lives. “The companionship of a dog is like no other. Our dogs are more than pets – they’re our family, our protectors, our partners, and our most loyal friends. Even though they’re only with us for a short while, the moments of unconditional love we have with them never leaves our hearts,” said Starry.
The fair will have new and traditional fair food like hot dogs. And, another kind of hot dog. “I think Nyles, the event’s goldendoodle mascot, would like to be viewed as the ‘hot dog’ of the county fair,” said John Rheinberger, the president of Washington County Agricultural Society, Inc., the entity that puts on the fair.
If you are interested in participating, registration must be done no later than Wednesday, July 27 at: https://washingtoncountyfair.org/canine-competition/ You do not have to decide on the costume(s) by that date.
“It is our great honor to host an exciting event that provides dog-lovers a chance to create fun memories with their four-legged family members and friends,” said co-organizer Cindy Westrup.
Frequent contributing writer, Margot Rheinberger is a longtime friend of the Stillwater Gazette. She is co-chair of the Canine Costume Competition at the Washington County Fair and serves on the Fair’s Board of Directors.
