Hot Dog

John Rheinberger, the president of Washington County Agricultural Society, Inc. finally catches up with Nyles, the goldendoodle mascot of the Washington County Fair’s new Canine Costume Competition. The county fair will be held August 3-7 in Baytown with the Canine Costume Competition scheduled for Saturday, August 6. (Photo by Mariah Marsnik)

 Mariah Marsnik

Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger

For THE GAZETTE

