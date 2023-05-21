Purple prairie clover

Purple prairie clover – one of the flowers featured in the sunny garden.

 Photo by Angie Hong

Don’t you hate it when you go online to look up a recipe and you’re forced to scroll through an entire novella just to find the list of ingredients at the end? Instead, this week, I’m going to jump straight to the end and share two of my favorite “recipes” for gardens that are sure to attract butterflies and bees. These garden designs come to you free-of-charge from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR – pronounced “Bowser” like the evil king in Super Mario Bros.) and feature plants that are native to Minnesota. The first design is for a shade garden and the second is for a low-growing sun garden that could be planted in a boulevard or front yard.

Butterflies and berries recipe

