A rotating schedule of bird hikes throughout Washington County Parks will continue with a hike from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Hikers should park on the south side of the Nordic Center and meet at the Nordic Center trailhead.
Registration is required, as group size is limited, and may be found on the Washington County Parks web page.
Learn to identify the birds that call the St. Croix Valley home and contribute to citizen science data collection by completing bird count surveys with the guide. The surveys collected will assist the county’s Natural Resources team and related work in conjunction with the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund grant.
Participants should bring binoculars and dress for hiking and the weather. This program is free with a parks vehicle permit ($7/daily or $30/annually), and is open to people of all ages and abilities. ADA accommodations can be made as needed. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
For questions, call 651-430-8370 or email at parks@co.washington.mn.us.
Follow Washington County Parks on
social media at @WashCountyParks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.