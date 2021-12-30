On Friday, Aug. 20, less than a week before the Minnesota State Fair opened, Fran Miron was on his family farm with about 100 cast and crew members of the hit ABC TV show “The Bachelorette,” a dating reality television show.
The Miron Dairy Farm in Hugo was the site of one of the group dates, which aired on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Bachelorette Michelle Young hails from the Twin Cities metro area, and the production team decided to film more extensively than usual in the bachelorette’s hometown area. The show also featured Nelson’s Ice Cream in Stillwater during a brief segment of the show.
Miron, a fourth-generation dairy farmer and Washington County commissioner district 1, was the only Miron family member featured on camera. District one include the cites of Marine on St. Croix, Scandia and May Township.
“I’m the least important person on a day-to-day basis now. My sons are really the ones doing the bulk of the work on the farm. ... I don’t think I was the most photogenic or sharpest person to be on camera for them, but I was the one that could step away from the operation long enough to be engaged with them,” Miron said.
The experience
In June, the county commissioner received a call from Heather Coffelt, who runs an agriculture tourism company, Prior to the Plate. She was in contact with producers from the hit show, who were scouting possible shooting locations for a group date on a farm.
By late June, a group of producers were on site, with Miron giving them a tour. In July, another group of producers came out to tour the farm and asked more questions. And soon, it was confirmed: The Miron Dairy Farm would become one of the filming locations.
“I think they had a sense of what they wanted to portray, and then sharing some of that and bouncing it off of us, we were able to provide some options,” Miron said. “They certainly wanted to have the calves, as baby calves are a draw for people. I think they recognized that early on and wanted to have that as part of it.”
They also wanted to get the guys dirty, Miron said. In one challenge, contestants shoveled manure and transported it with wheelbarrows, which “was kind of fun.”
But, he noted, producers didn’t want them to get too dirty during the 14-hour day shoot.
“We looked at different (manure) option, because we’ve got a variety of different types of manure on the farm. We have more fresh and liquid, kind of compacted. And then we have the drier manure you can move around without getting too dirty and smelly.”
The producers chose the latter. There were other ideas that came from tours of the farm. During one tour, Miron pulled out the wagon used during events on the farm.
“They fell in love with that and decided to use it on the show as an end-of-the-day, evening-type of a moonlit hayride a lot of people would view as being somewhat romantic.”
One idea that the Mirons approached producers with was one they were already very familiar with: churning butter.
Miron’s wife and other members of the family often visit various schools or help host field trips. One activity that’s typically popular with the kids is making butter, and the Mirons brought that up during their meeting with producers. With filming just days before the opening of the state fair, and the crowning of the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way, that idea seemed to be a hit with the producers, and they took it one step further: a butter sculpting contest, just like Princess Kay of the Milky Way is enshrined each year. Contestants had to craft some sort of sculpture with butter — but that portion wasn’t featured in the episode.
“For whatever reason they chose not to air that as part of the show, but they used it as a promotion before and after the show,” Miron said.
One of the most interesting activities came as the contestants had to milk a cow.
“They watched as I milked the cow by hand and showed them how it’s done,” Miron said, adding that how the guys reacted on the show was exactly like what he saw in person. “They jumped right in. They’re not bashful or reserved.”
Hand-milking a cow hasn’t been typical practice since the early 1900s, as cows are mostly milked by machines. But it was a fun activity for the group, Miron said.
Dairy farm awareness
One of the main reasons the Miron family accepted the offer to allow “The Bachelorette” to film on their farm: education and awareness.
“That’s part of our whole purpose here, too. People need to know where their food comes from. (The grocery store])is the first place they think of, but they don’t know how much goes into bringing that product to the store,” Miron said. “Dairy farms are changing. During the ‘20s and ‘30s, there were dairies spotted all across the countries and the Midwest. Every farm was 80 acres or 120 acres, and they had 15 or 20 cows, and farms were very diversified. We’ve changed significantly since that time. ... Dairy farmers have struggled for many years because of milk pricing formulas.”
And while Miron might not have been able to present the reality and struggles of dairy farms across America during a short segment on national television, just getting people familiar with where their food comes from or showing a glimpse of a farmer’s lifestyle is what he aimed to do.
The Miron Farm does offer tours each year open to the public, in addition to numerous field trips.
Those tours are meant to show the importance of agriculture, the lengthy process of delivering goods to the grocery stores, and to show the lifestyle of a farmer. He said adults who accompany the students on the field trip often take photos of the farm, as well, because it’s so unfamiliar to them, too.
“Our reach now with what we do to try to educate and engage the public in what we do, it’s much broader today than it was 15-20 years ago,” Miron said. “That’s always been and probably will be our goal moving forward, but so seldom do you have the opportunity to have a national audience.”
The family was also anxious about how the show would portray the farm. Still, Miron said after he watched the episode, the family was pleased with the whole experience, from production to how life on a dairy farm was characterized.
“It was a very wholesome segment and we were extremely pleased that it was such a positive image of agriculture and dairy in particular,” Miron said.
