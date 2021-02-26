The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved contracts on Feb. 9 with hotels in the county, in the estimated amount of $450,000, to provide emergency COVID shelter through June 30.

The County Board had previously approved the continuation of the COVID emergency shelter hotel program and allocated funds to support it.

Money from the Minnesota Department of Human Services is supporting the county’s ability to continue its COVID emergency shelter

hotel program.

Block room rates were negotiated with each hotel.

