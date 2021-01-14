Conversations of the Valley, the long-running speaker series hosted by the St. Croix Valley Foundation, brings a slate of experts and thought leaders to the Zoom format. The theme for this season’s presentations is “Racial Justice: Listening and Learning.”
The next presentation takes place from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 20, and will feature, Augsburg University Professor Bill Green. His presentation is called, “What Happened in this Region to Create the Disparities that Black Americans Continue to Experience Today?”
A reckoning on race relations is how many in the media have characterized events and responses that people have experienced or witnessed in the past year. Conversations of the Valley aims to take what can sometimes seem like far off voices in the national media and bring those voices closer to home.
There will be no fees for any of the presentations.
Green is a professor of history, holds an M.A., Ph.D. and J.D. from the University of Minnesota. He has published numerous articles and books, notably regarding Minnesota history and civil rights.
Registration is open at www.scvfoundation.org
Conversations of the Valley is hosted by the St. Croix Valley Foundation with support from First State Bank & Trust.
